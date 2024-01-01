You’re offline. This is a read only version of the page.
Skip to main content
Toggle navigation
Legislation
Meetings
Legislative Bodies
Legislative Members
Sign in
Legislation Details
Share
Record Number
Status
Sub Status
Introduction Date
Matter Category
Final Action Date
Type
Routine
Sponsor(s)
Filing Sponsor(s)
Sponsor(s)
Co-Sponsor(s)
Title
Introduction Type
Current Controlling Legislative Body
Legacy Record Number
Record Create Date
Last Publication Date
Original Record Number
Superseded By
Committee Referral
Nickname Alias
Sponsors
Record Number
Status
Sub Status
Introduction Date
Matter Category
Final Action Date
Type
Routine
Documents
Type
File Name
Display
No data available
Sponsors
Filing Sponsors
Sponsors
Co-Sponsors
Actions
Matter Legacy Actions
Related Records
×
Dialog Title
Dialog Content
Close
×
Dialog Title
Votes Totals
Yea =
Nay =
Absent =
Not Voting =
Voter Name
Vote
There are no votes available
Close